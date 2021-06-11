First Official WitcherCon Is Happening In July

Toss a coin to your friends who are about to get extremely sick of an earworm they could’ve sworn faded into obsolescence a year ago. Today, during the final Geeked Week stream, Netflix officially pulled back the curtain on The Witcher’s upcoming second season in…a 12-second teaser. Then there was this: Netflix and CD Projekt Red jointly announced a Witcher-themed digital convention called WitcherCon, scheduled for July.

Per a CDPR press release, WitcherCon will air in two streams — one at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 9, the other at 9:00 p.m. ET on July 10 — and will share details about “the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series.” In addition to The Witcher: Monster Hunter, a mobile game, the con will also feature “intimate looks” and “never-before-seen reveals” about the games, the show, and the shows upcoming spinoffs. Though not explicitly confirmed, it’s pretty safe to assume Netflix will announce a release date for the Witcher’s second season, because, c’mon.

The Witcher show, released in December 2019, is based on the series of enormously popular fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Henry Cavill — whom you may recognise as That Dude With The Mustache In Mission Impossible 6 and, I don’t know, freakin’ Superman — took up the mantle as main character Geralt of Rivia. Witcher mainstays Yennefer and Ciri were played by Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, respectively. The whole cast crushed it, as the kids say, but the first season remained confusing, what with its three different plot lines that took place at three different points in time and also proceeded at three different paces. Hey, at least it was fun throughout.

Production on the second season, which shot for 158 days throughout the covid-19 pandemic, wrapped in April.

Netflix also has a spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin, in the pipeline. Set 1,200 years before the events of the main show, it’ll detail how Witchers — genetically enhanced monster hunters with supernatural abilities and, generally speaking, nice shoulders — came to be. According to a Deadline report, Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped to play the lead. An animated film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will tell the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor.