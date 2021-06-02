Ghostrunner Goes Next-Gen On September 28

Ghostrunner, last year’s terrific first-person parkour game, will leap, grapple, wall-run, and maybe trip (but in a suave way that no one notices) onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 28, publisher 505 Games announced today.

The updated version of Ghostrunner will include all of the de rigueur next-gen enhancements, including 3D audio, a ray-tracing mode, and haptic advancements for the PS5’s DualSense controller. It’ll even be able to hit 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, provided you have a compatible display. Given the split-second nature of Ghostrunner, where one wrong move spells your doom, it’s hard to imagine a game more suited to the 120fps treatment.

Today’s news follows the recent announcement of an upcoming “wave mode,” which will add roguelike elements to the game. Set amid the game’s fictional, digitised cybervoid realm — if nothing else, Ghostrunner beats that cyberpunk drum — you’ll face off against randomised waves of enemies, with difficulty ramping up after every wave. That’ll be available at an unspecified date later this summer, as will an “assist mode” that makes the game marginally more approachable. In the base game, everything, including you, dies in one hit. With assist mode turned on, you’ll be able to survive more than one hit.

Last month, 505 Games confirmed a sequel is in the works. No word on a release date yet.