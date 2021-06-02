God Of War Sequel Pushed To 2022

The next God of War game will miss its original 2021 release window and instead come out some time next year, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio announced today.

“We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and well-being of our team, creative partners, and families,” the official statement reads. “With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022.”

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

The still-untitled sequel to the 2018 God of War reboot was first announced during a PlayStation 5 showcase last year. It’s set to continue the story of anti-hero Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey through the worlds of Norse mythology. According to a new interview with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, development has expanded to include a PlayStation 4 release.

“Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, [Gran Turismo 7] — we’ll continue looking at that,” Hulst explained. “And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.”