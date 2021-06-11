I’m In Love With The Hot Vampire Man From Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. was first announced way back in 2018 and has since suffered countless delays — but I’ve decided I would wait until the ends of the earth for its very hot protagonist.

As an aficionado of video game goths, I’ve already got a hearty collection. Dante, Nero, Virgil and V from Devil May Cry. Vampire Hunter D counts, if you remember he had his own PSOne adaptation. Then there’s characters like Jericho Cross from Darkwatch, Gabriel Belmont from Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Vincent Valentine from Final Fantasy.

They’re all great.

I’m not going to claim I have a monopoly on them, but boy do I love a good video game goth boy — which is why Gungrave G.O.R.E. resurfacing during the massive Koch Media-Prime Matter announcement has me so hyped.

Not much is known beyond some very early glimpses back in 2019 and some fresh artwork and teasers shared by Prime Matter. But it’s enough to get me excited. We’re in a sad dry spell for video game goths, and they’re well overdue a return to bloody action.

In the game, it looks like you’ll be playing as Beyond the Grave (yes, that’s a name) as you battle various criminals in the seedy underworld. In the early trailer, you can see many, many guns, flashy moves, slick CG and plenty of anime-style goodness.

Also, as mentioned: there’s a hot anime vampire man, too.

Unfortunately there’s no major updates on Gungrave G.O.R.E., but there’s still plenty of reasons to get excited. In the teaser shown off to media (which doesn’t appear to be online just yet), we got a brief glimpse at Beyond the Grave in action, complete with his arrival in an exploding coffin and him dispatching a whole platoon of evil goons.

Expect to see more wild, over-the-top, stupidly sexy antics from Gungrave G.O.R.E. whenever it finally launches.

You can check out the game’s early trailer here or tune into the Koch Primetime showcase on Saturday, June 12 at 5:00 a.m. AEST for more.

This is one game I absolutely have my eye on.