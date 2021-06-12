Here’s Everything Announced From Gearbox’s E3 2021 Conference

After a lengthy walkaround a movie set, the E3 2021 Gearbox conference got down to business with video games, including the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands looter shooter, news about Homeworld 3, and more.

Things kicked off initially with a small reveal about Homeworld 3 being in production, although there wasn’t any new footage, concept or key art revealed. The show then immediately dove into details of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, confirming that players will be fighting goblins and massive wyverns, and that it would be a “looter shooter” in a style that Borderlands fans would recognise.

Tribes of Midgard, which is launching on July 27, then had its latest trailer play. This had already been revealed a couple of days prior during the Summer Game Fest, but the Gearbox showcase simply played a longer version with a small developer talk explaining some of the game’s mechanics.

Godfall followed, with the news that the PS5 (and PC) title would be coming to PS4 in time for its latest expansion, Fire and Darkness. A new endgame mode is being added to proceedings as well, along with a beta version of matchmaking.

There was another small developer interview with Blackbird Entertainment — the studio working on Homeworld 3 and other RTS titles (like Crossfire Legion) — before a cut to Randy Pitchford on the set of the Borderlands movie talking to Kevin Hart, who’s playing Roland.

Production was “more than halfway done”, according to Pitchford, who then cut to a montage trailer filled with Borderlands, some Godfall and more Wonderlands gameplay. The show wrapped without any actual shots of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland gameplay, however, or any in-game footage of Homeworld 3.