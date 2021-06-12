See Games Differently

Here’s The First Look At Ubisoft’s Avatar Game

Published 51 mins ago: June 13, 2021 at 7:22 am -
Filed to:avatar
avatar frontiers of pandorae3 2021ubisoft
Here’s The First Look At Ubisoft’s Avatar Game
Image: Ubisoft

Finally, after many years, we got to see what Ubisoft’s take on Avatar looks like.

Called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the game — made by Ubisoft Massive, those behind the Division franchise — will officially be out in 2022. There wasn’t much revealed in the way of actual gameplay: the first look was simply a cinematic trailer, although it was enough to establish what to expect from the environments. But it’s also the first actual look we’ve gotten from the game since it was first announced — all the way back in 2017.

How much of the mid-air combat will you control? Will you fight enemy helicopters directly or will it be more of a ground-based gun/melee battle, as so much of The Division is?

All that’s known for sure at this stage is that it’s a first-person game and that you’ll play as one of the native Na’vi pushing back human invaders. The game’s also a co-production between Massive and Lightstorm Entertainment, the latter being James Cameron’s production company that makes Avatar, Battle Angel Alita and Terminator 2.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

