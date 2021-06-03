Here’s Your E3 2021 Schedule, From Ubisoft To Nintendo

As fan registration opens for access to the E3 2021 portal and app, organisers have released a tentative schedule of virtual press conferences for the four-day event, starting with Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment on Saturday, June 12, and ending with Nintendo on Tuesday, June 15.

The four-day show, hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller, will feature panels, game demos, celebrity cameos, and other means of filling the time, punctuated by press conferences and presentations by major publishers. Here’s the basic run-down of the show’s major beats.

Saturday, June 12

Broadcast pre-show starts at 1 p.m. Eastern

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13

Broadcast pre-show starts at 11:45 a.m. Eastern

Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 1 p.m. Eastern

Special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games, Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14

Broadcast pre-show starts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15

Broadcast pre-show starts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at noon Eastern.

BANDAI NAMCO, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot will also have events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Hopefully, we’ll get specific timing on all of the publisher presentations before next weekend, to better plan our viewing. In the meantime, who’s excited?