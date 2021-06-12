How To Watch E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward

E3 2021 is trucking along with its “Ubisoft Forward” press conference. Here’s how to watch.

When is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward happens on Saturday, June 12, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch Ubisoft Forward?

You can watch Ubisoft Forward on YouTube, embedded below. You can also watch on Twitch or on Ubisoft’s Forward page. The event will have an American Sign Language interpreter.

What games will be at Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft released a hype reel showing some of the games we can expect from the show as well as its (sigh) pre- and post-shows. Unsurprisingly, there are glimpses of Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. We’ll also see more Rainbow Six Extraction as Ubisoft reveals details about the recently re-named game.

Ubisoft writes that the pre-show will have updates from games including Watch Dogs: Legion, For Honour, The Crew 2, Trackmania, and Brawlhalla. There’s a post-show too, which will feature a lot more Rainbow Six Siege.

For the main show, we’ll also hear about some of Ubisoft’s movies and TV, like Werewolves Within and Mythic Quest, in addition to the games above. Ubisoft already said we won’t be seeing anything about The Division 2 or Heartland at the show.

There’s always room for surprises, though. We know Ubisoft’s been working on an Avatar game and a Star Wars game, so it’s possible those could make an appearance in the main show.

It seems doubtful we’ll hear anything about the recently delayed Skull & Bones or Beyond Good and Evil 2, which Ubisoft announced at E3 2017. But it’s always nice to dream, so I, for one, am going to get my hopes up for all kinds of wild things and then project an air of disaffected cool when we don’t see them so as to seem maturely world-weary.