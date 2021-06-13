How To Watch The Square Enix Presents E3 2021 Showcase

The Queen’s Birthday is a busy E3 day. After Xbox and Bethesda are done ramming a generation of games into Xbox Game Pass (probably) earlier on, E3 2021 will roll straight into Square Enix Presents, which should have some interesting surprises of its own.

Square announced that fans can expect the following from its 45 minute show:

The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

It wouldn’t be a Square conference, however, without some older JRPGs making their way to the Switch. There’s plenty of Final Fantasy games that are yet to get optimised for the next-gen consoles, too, And the Square Enix Collective is still kicking around, having backed games like the top-down racer Circuit Superstars and Powerwash Simulator recently. The same indie program within Square was also behind Batallion 1944, which I remember being pretty decent, so hopefully the studio doubles down on their indie program more.

The Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase starts at 5:15am AEST / 3:15am AWST / 7:15am NZST / 4:45am ACST. You can watch via the YouTube embed below or directly via this link.

Not for nothing, but I noticed on LinkedIn that one of the producers behind Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is now the lead producer for whatever Eidos-Montreal’s brand new game is. Given the amount of interest around Cyberpunk last year — and cyberpunk games generally — I’m kind of hoping we get to see another Deus Ex. Cyberpunk 2077 reminded a lot of people just how solid that series was, especially in some of its combat and world building, so I hope it doesn’t get left on the table.

Another Tomb Raider is a possibility as well, although I’d honestly love to see what a remaster of the original games would look like in 2021. We should also get — you’d think — more NEO: The World Ends With You footage, and maybe some kind of update on Final Fantasy XVI even if it’s not a new trailer or gameplay footage.

What would you like to see from the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase?