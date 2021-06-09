See Games Differently

I’m Talking About The Big Corellian Ships

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: June 9, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
entertainment culturehitmanhuman interestioio interactiverasmusrasmus poulsensingle player video gamessquare enixvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
I’m Talking About The Big Corellian Ships

Rasmus Poulsen is franchise art director at Danish studio IO Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series.

You can see more of Poulsen’s stuff, including some very nice Star Wars fan pieces (and videos!), at his ArtStation page.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.