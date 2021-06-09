I’m Talking About The Big Corellian Ships

Rasmus Poulsen is franchise art director at Danish studio IO Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series.
You can see more of Poulsen’s stuff, including some very nice Star Wars fan pieces (and videos!), at his ArtStation page.
Rasmus Poulsen is franchise art director at Danish studio IO Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series.
You can see more of Poulsen’s stuff, including some very nice Star Wars fan pieces (and videos!), at his ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in