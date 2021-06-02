Last Year, The Pokémon Company Made More Money Than Ever

In 2020, The Pokémon Company posted record profits ever with a 21.2 per cent increase in net profit compared to the previous year.

As Kantan Games explains, The Pokémon Company has disclosed its net profit in the past, with it reaching a record-high 18.6 billion yen ($US170 ($218) million) last year. However, since The Pokémon Company is a private company, it is under no obligation to release a full breakdown of its finances. For the first time, it has.

Sales reached 120 billion yen ($US1.1 ($1) billion), while operating profit hit 27.8 billion yen ($US254 ($326) billion).

Dr. Serkan Toto at Kantan Games points out that Nintendo, which has a 32 per cent stake in the company, was a big winner from these strong numbers. Nintendo also saw its best numbers last year with people staying home and playing games.

With the Pokémon titles coming out during this fiscal year, 2021 could be even bigger.