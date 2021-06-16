LEGO, Adidas, What Are You Doing

My eyes. My eyes.

For the past few months LEGO and Adidas have been dropping sneakers as part of a big licensing collab, and they have to the last been terrible. Look at this ZX 8000, for example, a shoe that was released in adult sizes in the year 2020:

Image: LEGO

Or how they somehow turned my favourite sneaker of all time, the Ultraboost, into whatever this abomination is:

Image: LEGO

Anyway, those are real shoes designed to be worn. Now Adidas and LEGO have released a shoe that’s built out of bricks, and while I have seen LEGO work magic on a licensed subject matter, this is the opposite of magic:

Image: LEGO

Uh…

Image: LEGO

Look, maybe I’m being too harsh here. Maybe this is supposed to look like shit, since as a retro shoe Adidas might be throwing back to LEGO’s pre-minifig days, when everything looked weirdly angular and out of proportion:

Image: LEGO

Or maybe giant shoes were never supposed to be made out of LEGO.

These are going on sale for $US90 ($115) on July 1, and if nothing else I at least like the box it comes in.