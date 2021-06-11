Let’s Break Down Our Favourites From E3 2021’s First Day

So we’ve finally gotten to see Elden Ring. A ton of very sick indie games have dropped this morning (and hundreds more beforehand). But what’s really stood out?

That’s what Leah, Lavender and I will hash out in a quick podcast-style chat over Twitch, covering the games we liked the most, the ones we want to see more of, and what trailers caught us by surprise. You can catch up via the video below.

