Let’s Break Down Our Favourites From E3 2021’s First Day

Published 1 hour ago: June 11, 2021 at 2:57 pm -
Filed to:e3 2021
livestreamtwitch
Image: Metal Slug Tactics

So we’ve finally gotten to see Elden Ring. A ton of very sick indie games have dropped this morning (and hundreds more beforehand). But what’s really stood out?

That’s what Leah, Lavender and I will hash out in a quick podcast-style chat over Twitch, covering the games we liked the most, the ones we want to see more of, and what trailers caught us by surprise. You can catch up via the video below.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

