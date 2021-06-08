Let’s Compare Tough Anime Dudes To Their Live-Action Movie Versions

One of the fascinating things about live-action adaptations is comparing how the actors bring the animated characters to life. So, with the upcoming Tokyo Revengers movie, let’s do just that!

What can make live-action anime or manga adaptations so difficult is that the ensuing film can look like people playing dress-up instead of embodying the characters in a real-world way. Often, this might be because certain things, whether that’s hairstyles or clothing, look stylised and cool when drawn, but awkward in live-action. This is not always the case, though.

Tokyo Revengers is helped by the fact the fashion and hairstyles are based in reality — though, a hyper one. The story, though, is real-life meets sci-fi or fantasy as the protagonist slips through time and then works his way up through a gang to save his girlfriend.

Previously, Warner Bros. Japan released a comparison between the actors and the original manga designs.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

However, since the performers were not in make-up and sporting the proper hairdos, the comparison made it difficult to see how they’d bring the characters to life. But since then, from looking at the official stills and comparing them to the anime, and movie version of Tokyo Revengers looks promising! Check out the comparisons below:

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

After travelling back in time, “Takemitchy” becomes a gang leader to save his girlfriend Hinata. Note that this comparison shows the high school version of the character. In the movie, he is played by Takumi Kitamura.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Here is Hanagaki as an adult.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Called “Mikey,” he’s a founder of the Manji Gang. Ryo Yoshizawa plays him in the movie.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Also known as “Draken,” he’s the vice president of the Tokyo Manji Gang and one of its founding members. In the movie, the character is played by Yuki Yamada.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

A founding member of the Tokyo Manji Gang, he is played by Hayato Isomura.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Another founder member of the Tokyo Manji Gang, he is played by Subaru Kimura.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Also called Kiyomasa, he leads a group of thugs at school. Nobuyuki Suzuki plays him in the movie.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

The gang leader is played by Yoshiki Minato.

The biggest difference between the appearance of the anime version of the character and the live-action one isn’t one of the tough dudes, but the girlfriend Hinata Tachibana, played by Mio Imada. She does appear to capture the spirit of the character, and that’s what counts most.

Image: Ⓒ和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会 | Warner Bros. Japan

Also, for the movie, it might make more sense not to give her such a flashy hairstyle, as those trappings seem more indicative of the gang members. This way, the filmmakers can draw a line between them and other characters.

Tokyo Revengers opens next month in Japan.