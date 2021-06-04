Let’s Find Out How DC Super Hero Girls Holds Up

It’s been a while since the female DC superstars got some action love of their own, but fortunately, DC Super Hero Girls is here to save the day.

The co-op action adventure has launched today on the Nintendo Switch, giving everyone a chance to spend some time with Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Supergirl as they roll around Metropolis.

It’s also interesting in that we still don’t get a lot of mainline console games targeted directly at younger or teen girls, despite the historical evidence of just how much success those titles can have.

So today we’re going to check out DC Super Hero‘s blend of exploration, action-platforming and life simulations. Also, if we’re lucky, we might run into Catwoman or Harley Quinn. (And if the game’s really good, maybe we can just roll around with Harley Quinn anyway, because she’s the best thing about DC right now.)

Leah and Lavender will be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.