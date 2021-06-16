Nintendo Is Finally Giving Us Metroid Dread And Here’s Everything We Know About It

Nintendo has finally announced another Metroid title at this year’s Nintendo E3 2021 Direct event — Metroid Dread.

The annoucement was particularly surprising for fans of the Metroid franchise, who were expecting a Metroid Prime 4 reveal at the showcase. However, in true Nintendo fashion, the company decided to give us something completely different.

Introducing: Metroid Dread.

Trailer

Release Date

Metroid Dread will be released worldwide on October 8, 2021.

When Was The Last Metroid Game?

It’s been a while since we last copped an instalment in the Metroid series. The last title — Metroid: Samus Returns — was released on the 3DS back in 2017, but it’s unclear if this really counts considering it was mostly just a remake of Metroid II.

Later that year at E3 2017, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch, a game that is still yet to actually come to fruition.

So realistically, the last new title in the franchise was actually the 2016 Metroid Prime: Federation Force, which copped a lot of heat for being a multiplayer-focused spin-off, instead of the original style game everyone was hoping for.

Basically, it’s been a while since Metroid fans actually received something good from Nintendo, so Metroid Dread is a pleasant surprise.

Wait, Wasn’t Metroid Dread Meant To Be A DS Title?

If the name Metroid Dread sounds familiar, that’s because it was actually meant to be released on the DS back in the late 2000s.

We first heard of the game back in 2005 when it appeared on a leaked list of upcoming Nintendo releases, but very little was actually revealed.

Fans hoped to hear more about the title, which was rumoured to be a follow up to Metroid Fusion at E3 2005 or 2006, but were ultimately left disappointed.

What To Expect

Thankfully, we can actually expect to, you know, play this Metroid title. Considering it’s due out later this year, we’re not really running the risk of it mysteriously disappearing into the void with many of our other Metroid hopes and dreams.

Apart from that, we don’t know a lot about the new 2D game.

Samus Aran is obviously back again for the new game and is forced to run for her life as an enemy tries to hunt her down while seemingly being immune to her attacks.

In true Metroid fashion, we can expect a much more complex and convoluted storyline than that, but Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about what exactly to expect.

What we do know, however, is that the title is a direct sequel to the 2002 Metroid Fusion, much like we expected when the game was first rumoured for DS.

What About Metroid Prime 4?

Thankfully, the release of Metroid Dread doesn’t mean we won’t be getting Metroid Prime 4.

While announcing Dread, Nintendo assured fans that Metroid Prime 4 is very much still in development and that this is just another title to keep things interesting while we wait.

Which Platforms Will Metroid Dread Be Available On?

Metroid Dread will be a Nintendo exclusive for the Switch console.

Is Metroid Dread Available For Preorder?

Yes! You can preorder Metroid Dread via the Nintendo eShop here.