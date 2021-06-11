See Games Differently

Netflix’s Cuphead Show Casts Wayne Brady As King Dice

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: June 12, 2021 at 2:15 am -
Filed to:brady as
creative workscupheaddiceentertainment culturehuman interestmax fleischermugmannetflixvideo gamesvideo gamingwayne bradywindows games
Netflix’s Cuphead Show Casts Wayne Brady As King Dice
Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix provided a brief look at its new Cuphead show today as part of its ongoing, E3 2021-adjacent Geeked Week event. And while there’s still no release date, they did reveal that inimitable Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady will be voicing antagonist King Dice.

The show, appropriately titled The Cuphead Show!, follows the adventures of the titular Cuphead and his brother Mugman. Plot details are scarce, but the presence of King Dice implies the liquid-holding siblings will likely come into contact with his boss, the actual Devil, at some point. And while it doesn’t look like an exact, 1:1 analogue with the game, the show’s fantastic mirroring of those unique visuals still absolutely puts it heads-and-shoulders above most modern animation.

Cuphead the video game first debuted 2017, quickly amassing a huge following thanks to its old-school, Max Fleischer-inspired visuals. Over development, Cuphead changed from a straight-up boss rush to add run-and-gun elements, but the game’s huge, difficult, frequently frustrating boss battles definitely remain the crux of the experience.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.