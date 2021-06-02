Nintendo Is Opening A Museum In Japan

See Games Differently

Nintendo just announced plans to take one of its old production facilities in Japan and turn it into the “Nintendo Gallery”, a place to “showcase the many products Nintendo has launched over its history”.

The Uji Ogura Plant, located in Uji (just outside of Kyoto), was built all the way back in 1969, and has been used for everything from Hanafuda playing card manufacturing to customer service repairs. It was shut down in 2016, and Nintendo has been trying to decide what to do with it ever since.

Recent plans by the City of Uji to redevelop the surrounding area, though, have inspired Nintendo to turn it into a tourist attraction, which will house both permanent collections of the company’s “historical products”, along with other experiences and exhibits as well.

The Nintendo Gallery is due to be completed sometime before March 2024.

