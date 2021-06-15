See Games Differently

Nintendo Japan: Don’t Co-Stream Our E3 Presentation

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: June 15, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:handheld game consoles
nintendo 3dsnintendo directnintendo networksingle player video gamesvideo game consolesvideo games developed in japan
Nintendo Japan: Don’t Co-Stream Our E3 Presentation
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Later today, Nintendo will broadcast its Direct for this year’s E3. Leading up to the event, the Kyoto-based game company has issued a request on its Japanese Twitter account: Do not co-stream our presentation.

“Please refrain from mirroring Nintendo Direct footage and sound during the Nintendo Direct livestream,” the tweet reads. Nintendo will allow simultaneous viewing (reactions, basically) without mirroring — and thus, without streaming sound or footage.

Once the presentation is finished, Nintendo has okayed the uploading of clips but the caveat that the use of footage and sound follows the company’s previously released guidelines.

In Japan, Nintendo clearly does not want its E3 Direct co-streamed. It’s unclear if this also applies to North America, and Kotaku has reached out for comment. It’s also not certain if this is Nintendo Japan’s policy for future Direct’s moving forward.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.