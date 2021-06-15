Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct: All The Biggest Announcements

The last big presentation of E3 2021 happened today, with a Nintendo Direct. Here are all the big announcements Nintendo made during the show.

The next Smash character is Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima

Smash Bros continues to recruit every video game character in existence into its beat-em-up roster. This time, from Tekken, Heihachi’s vengeful son Kazuya joins the fray. As always, Kazuya comes with his own collectible spirits, stage, and music. After this, there’s just one more new character to go. We’ll see more on June 28.

Life is Strange Remastered and True Colours come to Switch

The upcoming teen super powers remaster and the new game, True Colours, are both coming to Switch. True Colours will show up on September 10, and the remaster will come later this year.

Guardians of Galaxy will also come to Switch

The recently announced new Eidos Montreal game will come to Switch on launch day.

Have no fear, yet more Switch games

In classic Nintendo style we got a rush of smaller game announcements: Two Point Campus (next year), Just Dance 2022 (November 4), Worms Rumble (June 23), Astria Ascending (September 30), Switch-exclusive Cruis’n Blast (no date), and Dragon Ball Z: Karakot and A New Power Awakens Part One and Two (September 24).

There’s a 20th anniversary Super Monkey Ball collection

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of the first three games in Sega’s trilogy, coming to Switch October 5.

Mario Party Superstars looks fun

It’s collection of games from the N64 era, featuring five boards and 100 mini-games from the Mario Party series. All the game modes work with worldwide online play. It’s coming October 29.

My gosh a new Metroid, called Metroid Dread

We were all hoping for Metroid Prime 4, which got its name said. But instead, Nintendo showed off a trailer for 2D side-scroller Metroid Dread. It comes out October 8, and Nintendo will show more at the Treehouse after the show.

There’s a new WarioWare game

The mustachioed bad guy everyone loves to hate has a bunch of new mini-games in WarioWare: Get It Together!, out September 10. There’s a two-player co-op mode too.

Shin Megami Tensei V comes out November 12

The next instalment of Atlus’ demon-summoning role-playing franchise will be a Switch exclusive. We saw a whole lot of the game’s mechanics during the Direct.

A collection of Danganronpa games

Available later this year, Danganronpa Decadence will include four games: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2, V3, and the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

Fatal Frame is coming to Switch

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be available later this year, marking the series’ 20th anniversary. Get ready to be scared shitless once more.

There’s a 3D Advance Wars remake

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp is “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up.” It comes out in December and collects the first game and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s expansion pass starts in June

As we wrote in our review, Age of Calamity “offers a wide cast of characters with different power levels and unique movesets.” The first part of its expansion, called Pulse of the Ancients, comes out June 18. It adds a new playable character, new weapon types, new challenges, new enemies, and a new difficulty level. The second part will be out in November and will bring new character vignettes, new stages, an expanded roster, and new battle skills for existing characters.

We saw some more Skyward Sword HD

The snazzy remaster of the 2011 Wii game comes out on Switch on July 16. Soon!

There’s a Zelda-themed Game & Watch

Coming November 12, the Zelda Game & Watch will feature three Zelda console games: the original, Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening. There will also be a special version of Game & Watch game Vermin with Link as a playable character, and some Zelda-themed timers.

Oh, and we finally saw more Breath of the Wild 2

We haven’t heard much from the sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild since its announcement two years ago, but we saw a bit more of it today and it’s looking nice. You can explore the skies, which sounds cool. Series producer Eiji Aonuma told us in 2019, “Initially we were thinking of just DLC ideas, but then we had a lot of ideas and we said, ‘This is too many ideas, let’s just make one new game and start from scratch.’” It’s coming in 2022. Check out our full article for more!