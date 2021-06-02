See Games Differently

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Plans Include A Direct And Treehouse Live

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: June 3, 2021 at 12:07 am -
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo fans wondering about the company’s E3 plans can now cease their incessant pondering. There’s be a 40-minute Nintendo Direct on June 15 focused on Switch games, followed by three hours of deep dives via Treehouse Live.

The festivities kick off at noon Eastern time on June 15 with a selection of Switch games, with a focus on those coming out in 2021. The most interesting of those will then be shown off by developers during the three-hour Treehouse Live stream. And then Nintendo’s E3 is over and we can all go home and dream about Zeldas and Yoshis and whatnot. Sounds like a plan.

