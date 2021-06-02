No Man’s Sky Gets A Massive Visual Overhaul

Taking a brief pause from adding completely game-changing mechanics to its epic space adventure, today Hello Games releases the “Prisms” update for No Man’s Sky, adding fur to creatures, light refraction to rain, more detail to cave environments, reflective metal to space stations, and much more. Oh, and also you can tame and ride flying pets.

Basically, Hello Games has upgraded just about every visual aspect of No Man’s Sky and released those upgrades as a free update, as they do. While nothing is drastically changing, so much is being affected in some way. Rain that makes surfaces wet instead of falling and disappearing is nice. I can’t believe I never noticed the lack of any fur on alien creatures before, but that issue is moot now. There are more stars in the sky, updated warp effects, volumetric lights in ships and space stations, and tons more. Hello Games has improved photo mode as well, adding more depth of field and bloom options.

Dig that funky reflection. (Screenshot: Hello Games)

Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will enjoy even more detailed reflections, improved lighting, and other benefits. PC players with Nvidia cards can now take advantage of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), potentially doubling their frame rates. Check out the Prisms launch video to see what all of these changes look like.

Hopefully, the Hello Games team gets a well-deserved nap after this update. Probably not.