Nvidia’s Finally Revealing The RTX 3080 Ti Today

Published 1 hour ago: June 1, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Image: NVIDIA

The chances of getting a RTX 3080 Ti aren’t likely to be any better than how the RTX 3090, 3080, 3070 or 3060 has gone. But if you want to roll the dice, then Nvidia will have a flash new GPU.

Nvidia officially teased the reveal over Twitter last Thursday morning Australian time. The RTX 3080 Ti has been in the works for months, and while Nvidia officially didn’t say it would be the RTX 3080 Ti (or a new GPU at all), third-party manufacturers have already done everyone a solid by revealing the GPU ahead of time.

Guru3D spotted photos of a RTX 3080 Ti from AIB partners Leadtek, and Razer has already begun taking preorders for prebuilt systems with RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards. Besides, the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti — a card meant to bridge the gap between the $2500-or-more RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 — has been talked about since November last year.

The cards are likely to be revealed during Nvidia’s Computex keynote, which kicks off at 2.45pm AEDT today. You can watch the briefing in full below. The expectation is that the RTX 3070 Ti will be announced at the same time, although being Computex, it’s likely Nvidia will spend a chunk of time talking about autonomous driving, AI workloads and other futurist applications.

From what we know about the RTX 3080 Ti, the whole idea is to offer something with a more generous VRAM allocation while not totally destroying the value proposition of the RTX 3090. There’s certainly room to offer a card in between the two: The cheapest RTX 3080 in Australia right now retails from $1349, while you’ll have to fork out $2679 for a base level RTX 3090. Nvidia’s Founder Edition cards are cheaper than that, but you can’t get supply of them in Australia.

We’ll keep you posted as to precisely when and how much the new cards will cost in Australia. I’d personally expect the RTX 3080 Ti to land at around the $1899 mark, which is roughly where the RTX 2080 Ti was priced when it first launched. And demand for new GPUs is still sky-high in Australia. A community spreadsheet found that Aussies spent at least $1.69 million on new GPUs since their launch in September last year, and that’s only for the RTX 3080. It doesn’t cover all the people who copped out and bought a RTX 3070 because of stock issues, or those who didn’t buy a GPU at all because there was no supply. So, really, it doesn’t matter what price the RTX 3080 Ti is set at next week, because it’s liable to absolutely fly off the shelves regardless.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

    • They’ll supply it, that’s not in question. But whether regular folk will actually be able to access that supply due to bots/components issues/everything else is another matter (and also, it’s not entirely Nvidia’s fault with the state of the world).

  • Alex, those pricings you gave for the 3080 and 3090 in Australia aren’t realistic in the slightest, they’re old pricings from when stock was a bit more available. At the moment you’re looking at $1900-$2100 minimum for a $3080 (I was lucky enough to get one at launch for $1450, same model now retails for close to $2900) and $3500 minimum for a 3090, IF you can even find stock around. (I work at one of the leading PC stores in Aus so those are our prices, and we’re generally cheaper than most other places).

    On the topic itself, we’ve been told these new 3080 TIs are going to be next to useless for mining out-of-the-box due to drivers that limit their hashrates, along with the fact that the current mining boom is wrapping up and some of the major cryptos are changing the way that they work (which will effectively lower the profit generated and therefor slow mining even further). Honestly, the market is about to be FLOODED with second hand ex-mining cards, which should bring some of the prices back down again. Obviously Ronie is still a thing, but at least there’s that.

    • PLE Computers today has 8 different models of RTX 3080 cards from $1349 to $1499 — and a suite of cards going up to $1699. There are other places charging a lot more for entry level cards, for sure, but I checked the prices at the time of writing when I wrote the article. (Do you work at CPL or Scorptec by any chance, just as a guess?)

      On the hash rate, I bet it won’t be long before someone hacks the older drivers to make them compatible with the RTX 3080 Ti’s.

      I should really do a new article highlighting just how far the prices have risen, though. I can’t remember another instance, even in the initial crypto boom, of GPUs practically doubling in price. It’s insane.

      • You’re definitely right, I’m sure it won’t be long until someone works out how to flash custom firmware to up the hashrates when the new cards are out.

        I’m fairly certain PLE haven’t changed their pricing in at least 6 months (ours were roughly that price in Jan-Feb this year before rising further), I’m assuming because they (like most other retailers) can’t get reliable time/stock pricing from their suppliers.

        The only reason I bring up the “more realistic” pricing is that a lot of stores around Aus have been accused of price-gouging when we are just paying what the suppliers charge (plus the standard markup of course), and my educated guess for the pricing of the 3080 TI will probably be around $2000-$2500 AUD RRP, possibly more depending on supply. I’d hate for potential customers to be expecting a sub-$2000 price when we are at the tail end of the worst period of GPU sales for as long as I can remember (and I’ve been in this job a while!). It really is crazy how bad it’s been.

        And no, I’m not at either of those companies, though I have nothing bad to say about either.

