Nvidia’s Finally Revealing The RTX 3080 Ti Today

The chances of getting a RTX 3080 Ti aren’t likely to be any better than how the RTX 3090, 3080, 3070 or 3060 has gone. But if you want to roll the dice, then Nvidia will have a flash new GPU.

Nvidia officially teased the reveal over Twitter last Thursday morning Australian time. The RTX 3080 Ti has been in the works for months, and while Nvidia officially didn’t say it would be the RTX 3080 Ti (or a new GPU at all), third-party manufacturers have already done everyone a solid by revealing the GPU ahead of time.

Guru3D spotted photos of a RTX 3080 Ti from AIB partners Leadtek, and Razer has already begun taking preorders for prebuilt systems with RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards. Besides, the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti — a card meant to bridge the gap between the $2500-or-more RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 — has been talked about since November last year.

The cards are likely to be revealed during Nvidia’s Computex keynote, which kicks off at 2.45pm AEDT today. You can watch the briefing in full below. The expectation is that the RTX 3070 Ti will be announced at the same time, although being Computex, it’s likely Nvidia will spend a chunk of time talking about autonomous driving, AI workloads and other futurist applications.

From what we know about the RTX 3080 Ti, the whole idea is to offer something with a more generous VRAM allocation while not totally destroying the value proposition of the RTX 3090. There’s certainly room to offer a card in between the two: The cheapest RTX 3080 in Australia right now retails from $1349, while you’ll have to fork out $2679 for a base level RTX 3090. Nvidia’s Founder Edition cards are cheaper than that, but you can’t get supply of them in Australia.

We’ll keep you posted as to precisely when and how much the new cards will cost in Australia. I’d personally expect the RTX 3080 Ti to land at around the $1899 mark, which is roughly where the RTX 2080 Ti was priced when it first launched. And demand for new GPUs is still sky-high in Australia. A community spreadsheet found that Aussies spent at least $1.69 million on new GPUs since their launch in September last year, and that’s only for the RTX 3080. It doesn’t cover all the people who copped out and bought a RTX 3070 because of stock issues, or those who didn’t buy a GPU at all because there was no supply. So, really, it doesn’t matter what price the RTX 3080 Ti is set at next week, because it’s liable to absolutely fly off the shelves regardless.