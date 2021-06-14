One Of The Worst Games Ever Made Is Getting A Re-Release

When the words “best video games” are mentioned, you’ll never ever see Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties in the same sentence. Released in 1994, it’s generally acknowledged as one of the most atrocious things ever committed to a console. So, naturally, it’s getting a physical re-release in 2021.

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties was the crowning announcement from Limited Run’s E3 2021 conference, which typically is a string of retro games and indies getting limited physical edition runs. But none of them will ever be as special as Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties, which was renowned for using the power of the 3DO with an opening that would be insulting to MS Paint.

Billed as an interactive romance, critics panned Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties for not even being an FMV game. That’s right: the entire game played out as a slideshow, coupled with horrendously bad voice acting and the kind of plot that makes movies like Heavy Metal Massacre look coherent.

In a twist for Limited Run, Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties will get a digital release alongside a physical one. It’ll be coming to PS4, PS5, PC and Switch. To be honest, there’s something appealing about the next-gen power of the PS5 being put to work on a 1994 semi-crappy slideshow softcore porn “game”. But hey, it’ll probably still get past certification.