One Year And 14 Million Active Players Later, Valorant Is Going Mobile

Image: Riot Games

Officially launched on June 2 of last year, Riot Games’ hero shooter Valorant has enjoyed massive success on PC, with more than a half-billion matches played and over 14 million active players. Today Riot announced plans to expand the franchise, starting with Valorant Mobile.

The announcement of the mobile version of the hit shooter arrives as part of a general celebration of Valorant’s first anniversary, so there aren’t really any concrete details to share. One can assume it’ll be available for iOS and Android devices when it comes. According to an interview over at Polygon, the mobile version will be different than the PC version, to the point where there will be no cross-play between the two.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant at Riot Games via the official announcement. “To see our growing player community recognise and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

As for the PC side of things, Valorant is hosting a month-long celebration of its first year, offering players in-game rewards and initiatives including a redeemable player card and an event pass.