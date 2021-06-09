See Games Differently

Overwatch Adds Crossplay

Nathan Grayson

Published 60 mins ago: June 10, 2021 at 3:55 am -
Filed to:aaron keller
battlenetblizzard entertainmentgame designjeff kaplanmultiplayer online gamesmultiplayer video gamesoverwatchtechnology internettransmedia storytellingvideo game companiesvideo gamingwindows games
Overwatch Adds Crossplay
Image: Blizzard

Where once Overwatch players were divided along the lines of both platform and whether or not they’d push the damn payload, now they can at least not push the payload together.

Today Blizzard announced that crossplay is coming to Overwatch. This comes alongside a Battle.net update that allows users to assemble global friends lists, meaning that now players across the world will be able to play together on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. In order to do so, they’ll just need to create Battle.net accounts and link them to their console accounts. A beta for the feature will begin “soon,” according to Blizzard.

In a video update, official Jeff Kaplan replacement Aaron Keller explained that crossplay will not include cross-progression. It is, however, something the Overwatch team will work on “in the future.” Competitive mode will also remain restricted to consoles or PC — not both in the same party. Each will have their own separate matchmaking pools. Also, if you’re flying solo, the game will also prioritise matchmaking you with other players on your platform of choice. However, if you’re in a party with console players and PC players, you’ll be placed into the PC matchmaking pool and will also encounter other groups with a mix of players.

If you don’t love that and you’re a console player, you can just disable crossplay. PC players, however, will not be able to disable the feature. Keller did not explain why.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.