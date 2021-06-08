Give Your PC The Upgrade It’s Been Waiting For This Amazon Prime Day

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 now has an official launch date, it’s less than a fortnight away. If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, Prime Day is the perfect way to get those much wanted parts at a nice discount.

There’s usually a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and whole laptops – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

The deals from last year’s Prime Day came from a variety of top brands, like Corsair, HyperX and ASUS. It was especially helpful last year, as there were a few solid discounts on more expensive pieces like internal SSDs and gaming monitors.

If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand. A Prime membership includes a free 30-day trial, so if you wanted to you could sign up now, get your Prime Day deals and then give your subscription the flick before your first bill.

In the mean time, while we wait for Amazon Prime Day to start on June 21, you can check out some current PC and tech deals below.

This story has been updated to include additional deals and new information.

CPU and SSD deals

Keyboard deals

Laptop, desktop and tablet deals

Mice deals

Monitor deals

Gaming headset deals

Other accessory deals

You can follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2021 here.