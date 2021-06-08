Give Your PC The Upgrade It’s Been Waiting For This Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 now has an official launch date, it’s less than a fortnight away. If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, Prime Day is the perfect way to get those much wanted parts at a nice discount.
There’s usually a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and whole laptops – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.
The deals from last year’s Prime Day came from a variety of top brands, like Corsair, HyperX and ASUS. It was especially helpful last year, as there were a few solid discounts on more expensive pieces like internal SSDs and gaming monitors.
If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand. A Prime membership includes a free 30-day trial, so if you wanted to you could sign up now, get your Prime Day deals and then give your subscription the flick before your first bill.
In the mean time, while we wait for Amazon Prime Day to start on June 21, you can check out some current PC and tech deals below.
This story has been updated to include additional deals and new information.
CPU and SSD deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $616.86 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $430.54 (usually around $530) [On back order]
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – $430.25 (usually around $550)
- Intel i5-9600KF CPU – $317.87 (down from $435.64)
- Intel Core i7-8700 CPU – $399 (down from $449.91)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – $136.07 (down from $179)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $550.45 (down from $679)
- WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD (1TB) – $287.97 (usually around $370)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $329 (down from $379)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $104 (down from $229)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – $120.87 (down from $195)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $189 (down from $249)
- Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – $170.79 (down from $199)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129 (down from $219.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – $198 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $59 (down from $119.95)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Intel i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) – $3,999 (down from $4,549)
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model (Intel i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD) – $2,641 (down from $3,149)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128GB) – $1,198 (down from $1,549)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128GB) – $799 (down from $1,049)
Mice deals
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse – $93.49 (down from $119)
- ASUS ROG Chakram RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse – $256.92 (down from $289)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse – $57.04 (down from $125)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $165.49 (down from $275)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $31.26 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $67.90 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $119 (down from $169.95)
Monitor deals
- ASUS TUF 27″ Full HD HDR Monitor – now $495 (down from $699)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $560 (down from $759)
- ASUS TUF 27″ HDR Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $517 (down from $699)
- BenQ 25″ 2K Designer Monitor – $397 (down from $499)
- Lenovo QHD 27″ LED Backlit LCD Monitor – $429 (down from $499)
- Lenovo FHD 24″ LED Backlit LCD Monitor – $249 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $206.70 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $569 (down from $799)
- LG 32″ FHD IPS Monitor – $249 (down from $299)
Gaming headset deals
- Logitech g332 Gaming Headset – $78 (down from $129.95)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – $99 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $117.66 (down from $222) [via Amazon US]
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $68 (down from $104.95)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $109 (down from $109.50)
- Sennheiser GSP 602 Gaming Headset – $199 (down from $319)
- Sennheiser GSP 370 Gaming Headset – $199 (down from $349)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 4-in-1 Wireless Gaming Headset – $144.83 (down from $199)
Other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX82U Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – $306.19 (down from $349)
- Cooler Master MasterBox Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case – $116.10 (down from $179)
- Elgato Wave:1 Microphone – $169 (down from $239)
- Logitech C922 Webcam – $149 (down from $199)
- Razer Seiren Elite Streaming Microphone – now $259 (down from $299.95)
- Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – $89 (down from $110)
