Prey Devs Are Making A Vampire Shooter, Redfall

Xbox closed out its E3 2021 presentation by revealing Redfall, the next game from Prey developer Arkane Austin. It’s coming to Xbox Series X/S in summer 2022 and will be available through Game Pass at launch.

“In Redfall, you’ll choose from a lineup of unconventional heroes, each with their own unique abilities and specialised weaponry, and face off against the bloodsucking legions threatening the island,” said Anne Lewis, senior content manager at Bethesda Softworks. “You can go it alone, building your chosen character around solo play, or you can select the perfect character to round out a roster of heroes in up to four-player co-op.