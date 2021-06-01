PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Are Going For A Bargain Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last week Sony announced its massive Days of Play sale event, which saw major discounts for big PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you thought these deals couldn’t get much better, Amazon is currently selling a yearly PlayStaton Plus membership cards for $59.95, down from a typical $79.95.

If you own a PS4, there’s a very good chance you already have a subscription – so you know how good a deal this is. If you aren’t familiar with this service, the PlayStation Plus collection is basically a series of “best hits” for the PS4 and PS5 that all subscribers can access as long as they have a Sony console ( you’ll need a PS5 to play PS5 titles, however).

The list of games includes Fallout 4, Monster Hunter World, Persona 5, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne and some other very, very good titles. Some of them are already taking advantage of the PS5’s extra power, too, and new games are added to PlayStation Plus every month too.

To put it another way: $59.95 gets you 20 games to immediately add into your PS4 or PS5 library. Hell, $59.95 is worth it alone for God of War or Persona 5 still.

It’s worth reiterating that the subscriptions naturally work with your PS4 as well, and the service carries over between consoles. So if you’re waiting for your PS5 to arrive, you can still grab the PlayStation Plus 12-month membership code now, you don’t have to activate it until you fire up your PS5, if you like. You can also just use the membership code to add on to your existing subscription as well.

So along with the free games, and having access to online multiplayer, there’s plenty of reasons to make sure you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. If your current PlayStation Plus subscription is about to expire and you were getting ready to renew it, you might as well pay as little as possible.

You can pick up the PlayStation Plus deal here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.