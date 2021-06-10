PSA: Control Is Free On The Epic Store

Control is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store. You can grab it for no charge from now until June 17.

If you’ve never played Control before, you’re in for a treat. In a year filled with great titles, Control was one of the dark horse hits of 2019. Players take on the role of Jesse Faden, who enters a towering yet unmarked skyscraper in New York City called the Oldest House to find her missing brother, Dylan. During her search, Jesse encounters the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret government agency tasked with investigating paranormal events and securing supernatural items. Jesse soon discovers that the Bureau has been under siege by an extradimensional enemy called the Hiss — and she’s the only one who can stop them.

Control is a culmination of developer Remedy Games’ past projects. It’s a third person shooter with the fluid mechanics and occasional wacky humour of Max Payne, the weird fiction sensibility of Alan Wake, and the super powered abilities of Quantum Break. If you enjoy SCP Foundation copypasta, X-Files, and Twin Peaks, then Control is right up your alley.

Keep in mind that this free offer is for the base Control game and not the DLC. There was a bit of controversy around the console version of the game where players couldn’t get a next-gen upgrade unless they separately purchased the Ultimate edition. But since this Epic Game Store offer is for the PC version, you won’t need to worry about that.

After getting Control, you can also pick up the season pass for both its DLC packs for $US7.49 ($10) right now (it’ll be back to $US14.99 ($19) on June 17). The first DLC, The Foundation, takes Jesse to a previously unexplored area of the Oldest House and is quite good. The final DLC, AWE, is a sort of sequel to Alan Wake that tells us what happened to the eponymous novelist hero and ties the two series directly together with some surprising revelations (it’s also quite good).

And here’s some beginner’s advice: top off your Launch ability whenever you level up. It’s absurdly strong.