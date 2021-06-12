Rainbow Six Extraction Coming In September, Looks Gross

Today at Ubisoft’s E3 showcase we got a better look at the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. This co-op-focused spin-off takes the Rainbow Six Siege characters and has them fight off against mutated alien monsters. It’s out September 16.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, tactical operatives from R6 Siege face off against a deadly alien threat, the Archaen. These aliens come in various forms, from smaller grunts to bigger tank-like enemies. One, called a Spiker, can even shoot at players using long-range, organic spikes. The Archaen came from space via a crashed meteor and have spread into big cities in the United States, like New York City.

Alongside a cinematic trailer, Ubisoft also revealed a lengthy gameplay video showing off how missions work and how players will have to choose to keep fighting or to give up and call for extraction. (Oh hey, like the game’s name.)

Ubisoft also announced that the game will be playable either solo or with friends in co-op. And it will support cross-play and cross-save on all platforms on day one. There will also be bonuses for folks who own the original Siege.