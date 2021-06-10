How To Find Every Gold Bolt In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a masterpiece of a game, and there’s so much to do and see on your path to dimension-hopping glory.

As in past games, you’ll be able to pair your adventures with everybody’s favourite gamey activity: collecting things! Gold Bolts are just one of the collectables strewn throughout the worlds of Rift Apart, and you’ll have a number to collect on your journey.

They’re not essential for gameplay and you can easily miss them in your adventure, but they are fun to collect and keep you exploring long after the credits roll.

Here’s the best methods of collecting every Gold Bolt in the game.

Tips for finding Gold Bolts

The best tip I can give you for finding Gold Bolts is to wander off the beaten path. You won’t normally find them as you dash through level after level, but they are hiding just on the periphery of swamps and mountains.

Here’s what else you can try:

Using your speetle (alien snail) to explore faraway islands

Travelling through and completing gold rifts as you come across them

Using your jet boots and boosters to jump to far-off platforms

Tackling every Glitch hacking puzzle (some reward you with Gold Bolts)

Completing the Bronze, Silver and Gold challenges at the colosseum

Searching places “off the map” where it looks like you shouldn’t go

Completing every side quest

But there’s also a much easier method for collecting them.

How to find every Gold Bolt easily

When it comes down to it, you don’t really need to spend your time in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart hunting down every Gold Bolt as you crunch through enemy waves.

If you just want to mainline the game and pick up the more obvious bolts, you’re perfectly okay to do that — because towards the end of the game, you’ll actually unlock a new map which shows you exactly where each Gold Bolt is in every world.

Is it cheating to wait to collect them all? Probably, but I still had a bunch of fun hunting them all down once Rift Apart‘s adventure was over. The new map also presents a gold opportunity to sit back, take your time and explore worlds you may have breezed through in the story.

The challenge doesn’t end when you know where to get the Gold Bolts, after all. Some of them require rapid thinking, spelunking, speetle racing and gravity skating. There’s Bolts hidden on high ground, behind rifts, and in every corner of the galaxy. So even when you know where to find them, getting them is still a challenge.

If you don’t want to worry too much about grabbing Gold Bolts in your quest for victory, wait until you unlock the new map in the later quarter of the game. It’ll give you the space you need to collect the Bolts with as little trouble as possible.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11 in Australia. You can check out the Kotaku Australia review here.