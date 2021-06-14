Everything Major Announced At The E3 2021 Razer Conference

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a rogue Razer showcase at E3 2021.

During this wild presentation, we heard from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan about a range of colourful and exciting new products on the horizon for PC gamers and RGB lovers.

From the new Razer Blade 14 to coronavirus face masks, chargers and monitors, here’s everything announced at today’s Razer showcase.

Razer and AMD are working together

The Razer Blade gaming laptop has had a big decade, and the showcase started by acknowledging this history and how far the machine’s come.

The big announcement here is Razer and AMD are now working together to create the ‘ultimate AMD gaming laptop’. It’s based on the Razer Blade 14, and will be thinner and smarter than before.

It’s using a HX-class unlocked AMD processor (the Ryzen 9 5900HX) with 8 cores, 16 threads and up to 4.6GHz of power for those sleek gaming graphics.

The new Razer Blade 14 will have an RTX 3080 option

The new Razer Blade 14 will include Nvidia GeForce 30-series GPUs starting from the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070. But wait, there’s more. There’s an option for an RTX 3080 in the laptop as well.

There’s no mention of whether the current GPU shortage will impact the release of the laptop, but it sure is an impressive option for everyone who can afford it.

All this is packed into the ‘thinnest’ gaming laptop ever

The Razer Blade 14 is just 16.8mm thin, making it the so-called “thinnest” gaming laptop on the market.

It’ll be backed by a ‘next gen’ vapour chamber with 88 minuscule fan blades to flap away all that nasty heat.

The Razer Blade 14 supports HDMI 2.1

It’ll have an output up to 4K @ 120Hz, just like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

To date, this is still a very rare feature, and should hopefully lead to more mainstream monitor solutions for laptops and next gen consoles.

It claims to last up to 12 hours on battery

Okay, now this is getting ridiculous. 12 hours for a gaming laptop?

That’s what we call a mad flex, and we sure hope the Razer Blade 14 can live up to the claim.

12 hours???

The new Razer Blade 14 starts at $US1,799 ($2,333) and is available to order today

Wow. Okay, to be fair the bottom of the range likely won’t get you all these incredible features, but that’s still a great starting point. Hopefully the Aussie tax doesn’t impact us too much here.

The new laptop charger is 59 per cent smaller than the original

It doesn’t just charge a laptop though, the USB-C 130W Gan Charger can charge up to four different smart devices at once and save you on precious plug space.

It’ll cost $US179.99 ($233) at retail.

The Razer Raptor 27-inch monitor looks hot

The new Razer Raptor 27 comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a focus on tear-free gaming. It’s compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and is also the world’s first THX-certified gaming monitor.

It’s also ringed by some awesome RGB lights on the bottom, which is an absolute must for anybody who likes their workspace looking fresh and fab.

The Razer Raptor 27 starts at $US799 ($1,035) and will ship within the next 30 days. The VESA mount is sold separately for $US99.99 ($129) if you want to hang that bad boy up.

Razer’s smart face mask is real

We live in strange times, and Razer is leaning in with the Project Hazel RGB face mask.

For the most stylish coronavirus protection around, Razer has you covered with replaceable N95 grade filters, a secure silicon face seal and a lab-tested BFE rating. There’ll be interior lighting, exterior lighting and an anti-fog coating for all those glasses wearers.

Filters are claimed to last three times longer than surgical masks and will use 80 per cent less material waste.

And speaking of filters, there’s now a Project Hazel filter available on Instagram so you can try out the mask for yourself in live action.

As for an actual release? Well, that’s taking place via limited sales drops. Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic is better under control by the time Project Hazel’s first drop arrives in Q4 2021.

You can sign up for updates via the Razer website here.

Stay tuned for local Australian pricing and availability for these products.

