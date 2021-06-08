Resident Evil Village Topped PlayStation Downloads In May

Today, PlayStation announced its top downloads for the month of May, and you’ll never guess which game stood above the rest of the competition.

“Resident Evil Village towered over the competition in May’s PlayStation Store charts, earning the survival horror adventure the top spot not only on the US and EU PS5 charts, but the EU PS4 list as well,” PlayStation said on its blog.

Resident Evil Village,the direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and a continuation of protagonist Ethan Winters’ story, released May 7. Village quickly became the breakout hit of the spring because of its similarities to the beloved Resident Evil 4 and its larger than life characters like the Duke and the nine foot tall Lady Dimitrescu.

In it, you play as Ethan once again, this time searching for his baby Rose — or baby Chris Redfield — with the infamous Lady D as just one of the giant hurdles to overcome.

Returnal, FIFA 21, and MLB The Show 21 rounded out the rest of the PS5’s top performers. On the PS4, however, Rust Console Edition — a rerelease of the 2018 (but also 2013, if you’re counting early access) game — which only came out near the end of May, beat out Lady Dimitrescu for the top spot on the US charts.

Commander Shepard made their debut with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming in third on the US PS4 list and GTA V maintained its eternal presence at fourth place on the EU and US PS4 list.

Laser sword cardio workout game Beat Saber won the month of May for VR titles and Call of Duty: Warzone remained the top free to play game for both the PS4 and PS5.

Let’s give Resident Evil Village a hand for earning the top spot for May.