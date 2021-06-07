Rick And Morty Might Be Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite is teasing its next crossover and it seems to involve characters from Adult Swim’s popular show, Rick And Morty.

In the lead-up to the reveal of the next season of Fortnite, developer Epic Games has been teasing various potential crossovers on Twitter, letting fans piece together the clues as they wait for the new trailer to go live. The latest of these teases stars the sad and mostly useless Butter Bot, a minor character seen in the popular animated show Rick And Morty. Based on how these things have gone in the past, it seems all but certain that something related to the crazy professor and his nephew will be appearing in some form in Fortnite during the upcoming season 7.

Catalog Entry #476-122 Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry – Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics – Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid – Satisfactory

No further testing required. Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2021

Butter Bot appeared in the first season of Rick And Morty in the episode “Something Ricked This Way Comes.” It only has one purpose, to pass butter to Rick. During the episode, Butter Bot doesn’t take the news of this limited existence very well. It has been spotted by fans in the fridge later on in the show and has appeared in other Rick And Morty-related material over the years too.

If you are a big fan of the Butter Bot, apparently Adult Swim has teamed up with some robot company to create a real-world replica of the bot that you’ll be able to buy.

With the arrival of Rick and (probably) Morty to Fortnite metaverse, Epic’s giant game gets a bit bigger as it continues to consume every brand, TV show, movie, and pop culture icon it can find. Characters from Street Fighter, Star Wars, the MCU, Terminator, Tron, and more have appeared in the game. Recently, Fortnite even began digging into books as it continues to feed to the always-hungry content machine.

The trailer for Fortnite’s new season, Chapter 2 Season 7, premieres on Monday night. It appears to involve some aliens, based on recent UFO activity in the game.

