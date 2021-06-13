See Games Differently

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Out In April 2022, Here’s Some Gameplay

Alexandra Hall

Published 42 mins ago: June 14, 2021 at 3:15 am -
Filed to:chernobyl
creative worksfirst person shootersgameshorror video gamesstastalkervideo gameswindows games
Image: GSC

The long-awaited next-gen follow-up to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl finally showed some gameplay at Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase. Heart of Chernobyl is the subtitle, and here’s some initial gameplay:

