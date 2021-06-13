S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Out In April 2022, Here’s Some Gameplay

The long-awaited next-gen follow-up to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl finally showed some gameplay at Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase. Heart of Chernobyl is the subtitle, and here’s some initial gameplay:
