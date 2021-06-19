‘Shop Contest: Pot Goblin, Winners!

Pot Goblin, a loveable enemy from the upcoming Elden Ring, was the star of last week’s contest. You all did a great job celebrating this little bulbous creature.

Our winning image this week comes from AmazingMeow who realised that the only thing better than Pot Goblin was Baby Yoda. So combining them together maximized all the internet points possible, resulting in this week’s winning image. Congrats on min-maxing my contest. I’ll be patching it soon.

AmazingMeow (Image: See Above)

It feels like E3 was a lifetime ago. Do you all even remember Pot Goblin? Probably, it did appear in the big trailer for Elden Ring. A lot of people liked that trailer.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Cecil Banon..oh wait. Next. (Image: See Above)

PC Dania wins nothing. Why did you kill the Pot Goblin? (Image: See Above)

ZackerieFairfax OHHHHH YEAAAH! (Image: See Above)

Bob The Rock are you still here? Get out of here. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.