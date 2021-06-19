So Many People Are Playing Battlefield 4 Again That EA Is Increasing Server Capacity

Over on EA’s support website, the publisher explained that after the latest Battlefield was revealed at E3 2021, that a huge influx of players has hit Battlefield 4. This has led to extended queue and wait times for some folks jumping back in. To help alleviate that, EA is increasing the server capacity for the game.

Battlefield 4 is a good game, I enjoyed it a lot, but it is odd to see an old game like this get so popular once again. BF4 was first released back in 2013. (It launched in an extremely rough state too. I remember waiting weeks before it felt even slightly stable enough to play regularly.) Yet, after the reveal of Battlefield 2042 during E3 people are returning to BF4.

Yesterday, EA explained on its support site that the influx of players has led to longer wait times for some folks as servers fill up faster and faster. Here’s EA’s full message:

We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal. Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing. We’ll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary.

For those wondering why folks are coming back to Battlefield 4 instead of a more recent game in the franchise, it’s mostly due to the setting. Recent games in the online shooter franchise have been set in older wars, like World War II. However, 2042 is set in… well, 2042, during a near-future war. This modern combat setting was last seen in Battlefield 4. So folks pumped about a return to that era of combat are jumping back into BF4 to relive the joy of using guns that have red dot sights and flying jets around.

As mentioned earlier, Battlefield 2042 was finally revealed at E3 2021 after numerous leaks and rumours. It releases October 22 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

