Square Enix E3 2021: How To Watch

it's still E3. Funny seeing you here, getting ready to watch Square Enix's E3 2021 Summer Showcase. Here's when and where to watch.

When is Square Enix’s E3 2021 Presentation?

Square Enix is showing off its stuff on Sunday, June 13, at 12:15pm Pacific/ 3:15pm Eastern.

Where can I watch Square Enix’s E3 2021 Presentation?

You can watch on YouTube, embedded below, or on Twitch.

What games will Square Enix show at E3?

Square Enix has already revealed some of the things we’ll see at the show. We’ve been promised more Babylon’s Fall, an action RPG first teased during Square Enix’s sparse E3 2018 presentation and which we saw a little more of in a PlayStation State of Play in 2019.

We also know there’ll be more from Life Is Strange: True Colours, the latest entry in the Life Is Strange series featuring a guitar-playing teen.

Marvel’s Avengers has a Black Panther “War for Wakanda” expansion coming out, which Square Enix announced in a March presentation. We’re likely to get even more details at the publisher’s E3 showcase.

I’m most excited about — and most likely to be disappointed by — Square Enix’s promised reveal of a new game from Eidos Montreal. Eidos Montreal made Deus Ex: Human Revolution, one of my absolute favourite games, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which I did not love as much but was still a Deus Ex game. During March’s online Game Developers Conference, Deus Ex creator Warren Spector said in a talk’s chat that any new Deus Ex games would have to come from Square, and…well, here we are, with Square. Square Enix also makes Tomb Raider, so a new entry into that series is a possibility, albeit a possibility that does not interest me because Tomb Raider is not Deus Ex. There have also been rumours about Eidos developing a Guardians of the Galaxy game, which somehow, despite the odds, is also not Deus Ex.

Square Enix hasn’t mentioned Final Fantasy at all, but it’s possible we’ll hear more about Final Fantasy XVI, which was announced back in September 2020, or more on the Final Fantasy VII remake, which just got its Intergrade update.