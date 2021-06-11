Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

Fact: Lightsabers are cool. Know what’s cooler? Lightsabers swung at a crisp 4K. That’s exactly what you’ll see in next-gen versions of Repsawn’s metroidvania-ish Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. EA quietly released the update this morning.

Fallen Order’s official next-gen upgrade has been in the wings for some time, first announced by Lucasfilm Games in April. Yes, a January title update for the game buffed the framerate (from 45fps to 60fps) on next-gen consoles. But that was just an optimisation, and one that didn’t even offer the bog-standard 4K resolution that’s provided by many spruced-up versions of last-gen games. This is the real deal.

The upgrade is free to those who already own Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One, so long as you stick within a console family (so, PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S). It’s worth noting that Fallen Order is currently part of the EA Play library, which makes it playable to Xbox owners who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Fallen Order, released in 2019, cast players as Cal Kestis, a young Jedi padawan who survived Order 66, which saw the downfall of the Jedi Order. Last year, an update released on Star Wars Day added an arena mode, in which players could undertake a series of progressively difficult combat challenges. Also, you can get an orange lightsaber. Hell yeah.

Last year, Kotaku reported that Respawn has a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel in the works. Still no word about a potential sequel or spinoff. Put another way, anyone aching for a Star Wars Jedi: Adventures Of Luminara Unduli might want to chug a nice warm glass of blue milk and wait a bit. Publisher EA is holding a not-E3 press conference on July 22.