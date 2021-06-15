See Games Differently

Super Monkey Ball Trilogy Remasters Coming In October

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: June 16, 2021 at 2:10 am -
Boldly going where AiAi has gone before. (Screenshot: Sega)

Coming October 5 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is an HD remaster of the first three games in Sega’s beloved primate-rolling series.

It’s not new Super Monkey Ball, but it’s the next best thing. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. The new bundle was put together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first game back in June of 2001. All together the package contains more than 300 levels of monkey madness, remastered with all-new graphics, new character models, upgraded textures, and redesigned levels and stages. The original games are also enhanced with four-player local co-op, online leaderboards, comic book style storytelling, and a photo mode. Check out the official trailer.

“I’m so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world,” said Masao Shirosaki, producer/director of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania via official press release. “It’s an honour to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball’s charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we’re eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure.”

Along with the regular edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Sega is also releasing a digital deluxe version of the compilation that features six additional classic character skins, three legendary console skins, ten customisation items, and a copy of the classic soundtrack. Sound good? But wait, there’s more! There will also be a special 20th Anniversary version of the game available at select retailers that includes an art book, reversible cover, collectible sleeve, and ten more cosmetic items.

As for how much you’ll pay, the standard edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available October 5 for $US29.99 ($38), $US49.99 ($64) for the digital deluxe. Godspeed, monkey rolling fans.

