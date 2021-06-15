Super Smash Bros. Gets Tekken’s Kazuya

Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima will be punching Mario, Kirby, Link, and the rest of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s motley crew square in their noses very soon, Nintendo announced during today’s E3 2021 presentation. More info is expected during a follow-up demo by director Masahiro Sakurai on June 28.

As with previous post-release characters, Kazuya will likely come bundled with a new stage, music, and collectible spirits taken from their home series. Nintendo has done a fantastic job paying homage to the franchises from which it’s borrowed, respectfully integrating properties into the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rather than callously stapling them to the game like some kind of slapdash elementary school project hastily thrown together the night before it’s due.

While the game’s roster started out decidedly tame, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has slowly started to add more and more guest characters, some of which (I’m looking at you, Terry Bogard) would have completely blown our minds just a few short years ago. Today’s reveal rounds out a Fighters Pass that previously saw ARMS rep Min Min, Minecraft mascot Steve, Final Fantasy antagonist Sephiroth, and Xenoblade Chronicles duo Pyra and Mythra join the cast of Nintendo regulars.

After today’s announcement, just one more confirmed character is waiting to be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. But who could it be? Doomguy, perhaps? Crash Bandicoot? Rayman? Master Chief? Goku? Personally, I’d love for it to be my boy Waluigi, if only to shove his purple hat and pointy mustache in Nathan Grayson’s smug face. With what we’ve seen so far, I don’t think anyone from the wide world of video games is completely off the table, and that makes the wait all the more exciting. Only a little bit longer until you can finally rest, Sakurai.

