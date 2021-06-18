The Best Metroid: Dread Reaction Is a Metroid Cosplayer One

To get ready for Nintendo’s E3 presentation, you might have poured yourself a beverage, grabbed a snack, and got comfy. Cosplayer Bonbon, it seems, donned a Varia Power Suit.

Nintendo announced a brand new sidescrolling Metroid game, the fifth mainline entry. Called Metroid Dread, this is the first new 2D Metroid in 19 years and is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion (aka Metroid 4), which was released on the Game Boy Advance in 2002. Can you believe that much time has passed? Maybe you can!

Dread is a traditional Metroid game but with new flourishes that aim to please longtime fans but also welcome those new to the series.

People are understandably excited! Especially Metroid diehard fans and cosplayers.

In the reaction video, Bonbon does a good job of conveying said excitement while fully ensconced in the suit. Onscreen text like “Really?”, “My heart is racing,” and “It’s good to be alive!” also do a nice job of conveying further emotion. Bonbon even reminded everyone to pre-order.

Have a look at the clip below.

I am all for cosplayers being delighted by announcements and uploading reaction videos. Just look at how much effort is required for Bonbon to transform into Samus!

See? Not easy!

Before the presentation began, Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account announced that it was asking fans to refrain from co-streaming the presentation. Instead, Youtubers, Twitch creators, and more were also to upload any reaction clips later. (Twitch ultimately refrained from airing the presentation because its creators could not co-stream.) Here, I think this reaction video was improved by uploading after the presentation ended because Bonbon could go back and add text — very important which you’ve got a helmet on and it might be hard to fully express oneself!

