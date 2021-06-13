The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Game: 8 Details You Might Have Missed

Square Enix today announced the next game from Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. And the publisher spent a long time (maybe too long…) during its E3 event showing off footage that featured raw gameplay, cinematic cutscenes, dialogue, and much more.

It was so much stuff that you might have missed out on some of it. Or perhaps you were too busy living a healthier lifestyle and missed the whole presentation. Either way, we are here to help! Here are all the cool, fun, and arguably important details about Square Enix’s next Marvel adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Not A Live Service Game (And Single-Player Only)

Image: Square Enix / Marvel

One of the biggest surprises about this new Guardians of the Galaxy game is that it won’t support online or offline co-op. Instead, you play the game solo, entirely from Peter “Star-Lord” Quill’s perspective. It’s an interesting choice and compared to Marvel’s Avengers, it’s a very different approach to a big-budget superhero game.

While you can’t play as Gamora or Groot (sadly) as Star-Lord you’ll still be able to command your squad of intergalactic misfits during combat, and they can also help you out while exploring planets.

It’s Set In An Original Universe

Image: Square Enix / Marvel

While some elements of this game might remind you of the popular films, Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have confirmed this is a new storyline not connected to any previous Guardians adventures. The main villain this time around is Lady Hellbender, a relatively new Marvel character. She first appeared in the comics in 2015.

While this is a new version of the Guardians, it’s definitely pulling from the comics and the movies. Visually these characters look like a blend between their various comic book versions and the more popular, well-known live-action MCU variants. Peter also has his trusty Walkman and tunes, which is an element borrowed from the movies. Speaking of which…

It Has Some Great Music

Gif: Square Enix / Kotaku

From the videos Square Enix released today, it’s clear this game is going to have a solid soundtrack, just like the movies. The publisher announced that “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wouldn’t be complete without a killer soundtrack to rock out to” and confirmed numerous ‘80s rock hits would appear in the full game.

One of the songs we heard in the gameplay trailer was “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett. It played during a moment when Star-Lord used his Walkman to rally his team and pull off a powerful special move.

As Usual, The Guardians Bicker And Fight

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

As seen in the films, comics, and elsewhere, the Guardians of the Galaxy might be a powerful team of superheroes and aliens, but they aren’t the most cohesive or uh, well-adjusted bunch of folks. They often argue or bicker over decisions and prank each other between combat.

During some moments, the player will be able to choose what Star-Lord says or does. Your different choices will be logged by the game and your fellow heroes will remember things you have said or done later on. It all reminded me a lot of Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, which isn’t a bad thing at all! In fact, I’m happy to see this new Marvel game leaning into the family aspect of the Guardians so much, and not just focusing on action.

Sadly, No Baby Groot

Screenshot: Marvel

I understand. It doesn’t make sense in this game, as its not part of the MCU. But still…I miss the little green bundle of joy seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Maybe DLC can one day can give me what I need.

It’s Coming This Year On All Major Platforms

Screenshot: Square Enix / Marvel

While the gameplay reveal looked a little rough at times, I’m still excited to play this galactic adventure. Hopefully, some of the rougher parts, including certain framerate dips and lousy-looking textures, can be cleaned up before it releases later this year.

Specifically, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comes on out October 26, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will also support GeForce Now streaming at launch.

Be sure to check out all our E3 2021 coverage. There are more events and showcases happening over the next few days. To help you find when and where to watch all these streams and videos, check out our updated E3 2021 schedule.