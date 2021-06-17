The Nintendo Download: The Strange Olympics

The constant flow of new Nintendo Switch games slows to a relative trickle in the wake of E3 2021, with only 23 new games coming to the Switch eShop this week. They include Rebellion’s 2018 co-op supernatural shooter Strange Brigade, and Sega’s fresh take on the Tokyo Olympics.

Any other company might take a little break from pushing out new titles during a big trade show week. Heck, back in the Wii and Wii U days Nintendo would sometimes take weeks off during times like these. But that was before every game in the entire history of games had to be on the Switch. Games like Strange Brigade launched on other platforms three years ago to lukewarm reception despite its cool pulp adventure concept.

I’m looking forward the remake of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, because I love playing games starring former Sega mascots on Nintendo hardware. Then there’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which lets players dress up as Sonic the Hedgehog, again scratching that very specific itch. I also recommend Minute of Islands, a strange little animated adventure from Studio Fizbin, and Lego Builder’s Journey, which is a touching father and son tale told with toy bricks.

Here are all the games being added to the Switch eShop in the next week. Note that games without dates are out today.