The Valve Index Is Finally Coming To Australia Through EB Games

Published 1 hour ago: June 8, 2021 at 9:56 am
Image: Valve

After teasing users for years with its promises of being the high-end VR headset fans have always wanted, the Valve Index is finally making its way to Australia.

It’s being stocked exclusively at EB Games so far, making it the first time Australians will have been able to buy Valve’s VR gear with full warranty. (Previously, you had to go through the enormous hassle of importing the Valve Index from overseas, which was a whole nightmare.)

Those that did import the Valve Index ended up playing around $1900 to $2000 depending on the exchange rate at the time, so the $1899.95 price being charged on EB for the full kit is a pretty reasonable deal.

Image: EB Games

As a reminder, the full Valve Index kit comes with two base stations, two Valve Index VR controllers, and the 1440×1600 RGB LCD headset.

Here’s the full spec list:

  • Display: Two 1440×1600 LCD Displays @ 80 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, or 144 Hz
  • Sound: Integrated headphones, 3.5mm audio jack, built-in dual microphone array
  • Controller: Valve Index Controllers
  • Camera: Front-facing 960×960 stereo cameras
  • Connectivity: DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 expansion port
  • Backward compatibility: supports HTC Vive and Vive Pro Controllers and HTC Vive and Vive Pro Base Stations

EB Games are also stocking all of the parts separately. And if you don’t have the space for a room-scale VR setup, you can buy the Valve Index headset and controllers separately for $1499.95:

Image: EB Games

For more details on the Valve Index kit, head over to the EB Games listing here. If you want to know what the Index is like to live like, we have a full review up here from a couple of years ago when it first launched in the US.

