The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift

It’s the week before E3, so let’s look forward to some games we can actually play before we all get excited about games we can’t play yet. This week has a lot to look forward to, including Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Guilty Gear Strive. Here are the video games coming out this week.

Tuesday, June 8

Backbone | PC

Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC

Edge of Eternity | PC

Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced | PS5, Xbox X/S

Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One

Neptunia Reverse | PS5

Wednesday, June 9

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Green Hell | PS4, Xbox One

Thursday, June 10

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Chicory: A Colourful Tale | PS4, PS5, PC

Friday, June 11