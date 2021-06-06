See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift

1

Riley MacLeod

Published June 7, 2021
Filed to:gamescom
in video gamesplaystation 5ratchet clanktechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo gaming
The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift
Screenshot: Insomniac/ Sony

It’s the week before E3, so let’s look forward to some games we can actually play before we all get excited about games we can’t play yet. This week has a lot to look forward to, including Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Guilty Gear Strive. Here are the video games coming out this week.

Tuesday, June 8

  • Backbone | PC

  • Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC

  • Edge of Eternity | PC

  • Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced | PS5, Xbox X/S

  • Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One

  • Neptunia Reverse | PS5

Wednesday, June 9

  • Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

  • Green Hell | PS4, Xbox One

Thursday, June 10

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Chicory: A Colourful Tale | PS4, PS5, PC

Friday, June 11

  • Guilty Gear Strive | PS4, PS5, PC

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

  • Game Builder Garage | Switch

  • So looking forward to New Genesis. I desperately need help with the character creator in case they can’t just ‘adapt’ our existing models to the new graphics. Trying to get the right skin tone is the most frustrating part, although they can do really fun things with making it cooler or warmer.

    Other than that, Ninja Gaiden I guess? I’m waiting for the inevitable PC port of Reverse since I’m not going to try and get a PS5 just for Neptunia.

