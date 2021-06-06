The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift

It’s the week before E3, so let’s look forward to some games we can actually play before we all get excited about games we can’t play yet. This week has a lot to look forward to, including Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Guilty Gear Strive. Here are the video games coming out this week.
Tuesday, June 8
Backbone | PC
Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC
Edge of Eternity | PC
Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced | PS5, Xbox X/S
Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One
Neptunia Reverse | PS5
Wednesday, June 9
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
Green Hell | PS4, Xbox One
Thursday, June 10
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Chicory: A Colourful Tale | PS4, PS5, PC
Friday, June 11
Guilty Gear Strive | PS4, PS5, PC
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
Game Builder Garage | Switch