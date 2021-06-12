Ubisoft’s E3 Event: All The Biggest Announcements

During today’s Ubisoft Forward event, we got our first look at Massive’s Avatar game and learned more about Rainbow Six Extraction. The event was also filled with a bunch of trailers and new gameplay from stuff like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and the next Assassin’s Creed DLC.

Here are all the big, interesting, and surprising things Ubisoft showed during today’s presentation.

Rainbow Six Extraction releases on September 16

The co-op shooter spin-off is out later this year, and Ubisoft also showed off a bunch of gameplay and a new cinematic trailer. Another nice bonus: The game will support cross-play and cross-save on all platforms on day one.

Rocksmith+ will make it easier to learn how to rock out

Less a full-on rhythm game and more of an interactive music learning subscription service, Rocksmith+ boasts a large library of songs. It will have a free trial so folks can jump in and start shredding for nothing. (Assuming you have a guitar.) This also leaked out ahead of the reveal.

Riders Republic releases in September

Developed by the folks who made Steep, Riders Republic looks like a lot of fun. It mixes together different extreme sports into a giant online playground. It launches on September 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Rainbow Six Siege gets cross-play and cross-progression

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Ubisoft explained its plans for rolling out cross-play to the still popular Rainbow Six Siege. On June 30, PC players and folks on streaming platforms like Stadia will get cross-play. Then in early 2022, cross-play and cross-save will be available to all players on every platform. And we got a new trailer for the upcoming season North Star, which is live on June 14.

Ubisoft took a moment out of the show to remind folks about Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Remember that game? I barely do. But it’s still a thing, and Ubisoft promises more updates for it in the future to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon franchise.

The next Just Dance is out on November 4

Get ready to dance and shake around your living room across almost every platform out there. It was also announced that Todrick Hall will have an exclusive song in the game.

More Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC this summer

The next Assassin’s Creed DLC, the Siege of Paris, will be out this summer. It will bring back missions that are more open-ended and stealth-focused. And one-handed swords will finally be added to the game in a future update in the coming weeks.

And it’s getting a Discovery Mode, as seen in previous AC games. Ubisoft teased that it has even more expansions planned for next year, supporting this game longer than any previous Assassin’s Creed game. Interesting!

Far Cry 6 brings back classic bad guys

The season pass will include DLC that lets you play as villains from previous Far Cry games, like Jacob Seed from Far Cry 5. Cool, but like other things shown during this event, it leaked earlier today. In more Far Cry villain news, Ubisoft released a new trailer focusing entirely on FC6‘s bad guy, Anton. He’s played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian.)

Mario + Rabbids sequel announced with a new gameplay trailer

Not a huge surprise after it leaked earlier this morning, but still exciting to see one of the best Switch games get a big, fancy sequel. It will be out sometime in 2022. Expect some new Rabbid versions of popular Mario-related characters, like a Rabbid Rosalina.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was revealed

After years of radio silence, Ubisoft’s Avatar game finally has a name. And we even got a nice cinematic teaser for it. It’s coming in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Luna. According to Ubisoft, it’s a first-person, action-adventure game and is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the folks behind The Division series.

