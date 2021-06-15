See Games Differently

WarioWare Finally Returns With Get It Together

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: June 16, 2021 at 2:21 am -
Filed to:mario
minigamenintendo dstechnology internetvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwariowariowarewarioware incwarioware smooth moveswarioware twisted
WarioWare Finally Returns With Get It Together
There's our boy (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Mario’s lovably disgusting foil Wario hasn’t had a new game in quite a while. Nintendo fixes that September 10 with WarioWare: Get It Together, featuring the same fast-paced mini-games we know and love with support for two players at once.

Featuring a full cast of WarioWare characters, Get It Together for the Nintendo Switch changes things up a bit for the series signature speedy game vignettes. The character you choose to play affects the way you solve the mini-games. When tasked with knocking apples from a tree, as in the trailer below, one character shoots them from the side, while another beams them off from above. It’s a new twist on an old favourite. As is the ability for two-players to take on challenges at the same time, hence the “Together” bit in the game title.

I keep calling them mini-games, but really they are micro-games, incredibly quick little challenges built to test your reflexes, patience, and sometimes your intestinal fortitude. Previous micro-games in the series involve nose picking, applying eye drops, and I am pretty sure at some point there was something involving farts. Come on, it’s Wario. Wario’s always got the farts.

WarioWare: Get It Together is the first WarioWare game for the Nintendo Switch, and the first console game in the series since 2013’s Game & Wario for the Wii U. The most recent game, 2018’s WarioWare Gold, was released on the 3DS, which was a really cool handheld game system Nintendo used to produce. The series made its debut in 2003 as WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames! for the Game Boy Advance, which was ported to the GameCube as the more multiplayer-focused WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Games! Players instantly fell in love with Wario’s quirky reflex games, and the rest is history.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.