How To Watch The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct

Nintendo’s pretty adamant they won’t show off the Switch Pro, but on the plus side we’re getting a metric ton of games “mostly releasing in 2021”. Let’s see what the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct has on offer.

The official description from Nintendo says the Direct will have “roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software”, followed by 3 hours of deep dives from the Nintendo Treehouse livestream afterwards.

With Mario Golf due out very soon, it’s likely we’ll get some footage from that. Similarly on the sports side, the Brisbane-made Sports Story could feature after the developers posted an update on Twitter. (The studio has been almost silent for all of 2021 so far.)

Pokemon Shining Pearl / Brilliant Diamond will probably get some airtime, and it’s likely we’ll see more footage from Monster Hunter Stories 2, Disco Elysium‘s Switch release, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, The Sims 4 on Switch and Metal Slug Tactics from earlier in E3.

Smash Ultimate is also due a new fighter update, and the talk around Donkey Kong has been going on so long it’d be bizarre not to see it now. Sonic‘s 30th anniversary will surely have some re-releases or content, and a Legend of Zelda All-Stars Collection (or something named like it) makes sense for the franchise’s 35th anniversary. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is due out next month too, so that’ll probably pop up in the Direct at some point.

Will we get Breath of the Wild 2? Anything about Metroid Prime 4? A 2D Metroid game? Will Waluigi actually be added to Smash?

We’ll all find out soon enough. The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct will go live from June 16, 2:00am AEST / midnight AWST / 1:30am ACST / 4:00am NZST.

You can watch it via the YouTube embed below, or directly via this link. The YouTube embed will also let you set a notification, and it’ll let you know about the exact start time if you’re in a different timezone to the ones above.

What do you want to see most from Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct?